Brighton rumours: Man City plot to scupper big money Albion deal, Liverpool 'keeping tabs' on Seagulls star

The Gunners are understood to be hot on the heels of the Albion star, but as yet no official deal has been struck between the two sides.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has queried why the England international would be willing to move to north London when he could be presented with the prospect of a better move in the near future, however.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the bemused pundit said: “Why would he want to go there?

“With respect to Brighton it’s a step up but there may be other steps available to him that are far more compelling than Arsenal

“If Ben White is now in the international squad and revered the way he is, because he’s a top quality player, why are Arsenal in the mix? Arsenal are all over the place.

“If you’re comparing and contrasting Brighton to Arsenal then yes it is a step up but if you’re comparing somebody who’s in the England squad that people in the game think is a Rolls Royce then what is the move he’s making to Arsenal for?”

Jordan also focused his criticism in on Gunners boss Arteta, adding: “They are a long way from where they need to be and there’s a lot of people looking at Arteta, me included, who started out thinking this guy’s got the chops but are maybe thinking he’s all theory and not enough practice.”

