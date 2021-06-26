Brighton rumours: New player starts training with Albion, Arsenal plan to sell defender

Several of Albion’s top players have been linked with potential exits from the Amex in the coming weeks, and chief among them is Ben White, who is said to be a major target for Arsenal

Former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour has suggested that a swoop for the 23-year-old could be a wise decision too.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “He’s young enough and he’s a good player. He’s now in the England setup as well.

"I think he’d be a decent signing for £50 million, but it is a lot of money. I don’t know how much Arsenal have got to spend this summer. There’s been lots of reports and they need quite a few players if they’re going to try and get back into European football.

"He would certainly be a good signing if they can get him. Whether they can or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

"It's a lot of money, but if you want a player so badly. I don’t think his wages would be big, so you’d be looking at over a five-year period, they ain't going to give him the money that they’d be giving an established star in their prime.”

Parlour isn’t the only Arsenal legend to have thrown his backing behind the deal in recent days, with David Seaman also telling talkSPORT that he believes the Gunners “need” to sign White this summer.

