Brighton set £7m asking price for South American starlet, Arsenal favourites to land £65m double Norwich City raid

Brighton & Hove Albion are gearing up for a hectic couple of months, as they look to land all their targets when the transfer window opens, and hold on to their key players as interest continues to grow in the Seagulls' top stars.
Last season, the Seagulls' mesmerising attacking play was let down by a lack of clinical finishing last season, and a top quality striker looks likely to be top of Graham Potter's transfer wish-list.
Meanwhile, Brighton's Chief executive and deputy Paul Barber has been discussing the future of Seagulls striker Danny Welbeck, and said: “He did a fantastic job for us. Anyone who doubted that Danny was still capable of playing at this level have had their questions answered by the performances that he gave us.
“Obviously we would love Danny back next season. The plus side from what we saw is that he did a great job for us, the downside of what we saw is that makes him attractive to other clubs as well.
“Therefore we go into a position where we would love Danny to be with us next year but we also know that he is even more desirable because of the opportunity he took with us and did a good job with us.
“So we are certainly talking to Danny and we will see where we get to over the next few weeks.”
