Brighton set £7m asking price for South American starlet, Arsenal favourites to land £65m double Norwich City raid

Last season, the Seagulls' mesmerising attacking play was let down by a lack of clinical finishing last season, and a top quality striker looks likely to be top of Graham Potter's transfer wish-list.

Meanwhile, Brighton's Chief executive and deputy Paul Barber has been discussing the future of Seagulls striker Danny Welbeck, and said: “He did a fantastic job for us. Anyone who doubted that Danny was still capable of playing at this level have had their questions answered by the performances that he gave us.

“Obviously we would love Danny back next season. The plus side from what we saw is that he did a great job for us, the downside of what we saw is that makes him attractive to other clubs as well.

“Therefore we go into a position where we would love Danny to be with us next year but we also know that he is even more desirable because of the opportunity he took with us and did a good job with us.

“So we are certainly talking to Danny and we will see where we get to over the next few weeks.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighon & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Red Devils eye Trippier Manchester United have been linked with a move for ex-Spurs star Kieran Trippier, as they look to bolster their squad this summer. He's in England Euro 2020 squad, after a highly impressive 2020/21 season with Atletico Madrid. (MEN) Photo: JAVIER SORIANO Buy photo

2. Benteke lands new Palace deal Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has committed his future to the club, after signing a new two-year deal. The Belgium international enjoyed a return to form last season, netting on ten occasions for the Eagles. (Club website) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo

3. Pundit quashes Buendia to Leeds talk Ex-Leeds midfielder David Norris has claimed rumours linking the club with Norwich's Emi Buendia are wide of the mark, and suggested the club will look elsewhere when looking for Pablo Hernandez's replacement. (Transfer Tavern) Photo: Clive Brunskill Buy photo

4. Foxes favourites to land Tarkowksi Leicester City are the current favourites to win the race to sign Burnley's star defender James Tarkowski this summer, ahead of West Ham and Spurs. The 28-year-old has made over 180 appearances for his club to date, and has two senior England caps. (SkyBet) Photo: Pool Buy photo