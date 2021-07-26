Brighton set to battle Crystal Palace for £20m raid, Medical planned imminently

It is understood that a fee of around £50 million could be enough to secure the transfer, and former Gunner Perry Groves is of the opinion that the England international is well worth that amount.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “He’s English. He’s young – he’s 23. He’s proven that he can play in the Premier League.

"He’s good on the ball, he’s good at bringing it out from the back. He’s very calm.

"He can play right-back, he can play as a holding midfield player, but as a centre-half, I think he has the ability to be better than John Stones and Harry Maguire from what I’ve seen of him.

"As an Arsenal fan, for £50 million, happy days. It’s a statement of intent.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. White set for medical Brighton defender Ben White is due to have a medical with Arsenal ahead of a transfer next week. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

2. Albion step up Edouard pursuit Brighton are poised to step up their £20 million pursuit of Odsonne Edouard, but face competition from rivals Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

3. Chelsea enter Grealish battle Man City’s pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has taken yet another twist after Premier League rivals Chelsea have registered their interest. (The Sun) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

4. Leeds want James this summer Leeds United want to sign Manchester United forward Daniel James either on loan or on a permanent basis this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo