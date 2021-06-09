Brighton set to battle Ligue 1 sides for £9m-rated star, West Ham eye ex-Southampton midfielder
Brighton & Hove Albion's summer spending could get underway today, as the summer transfer window opens allowing clubs to wheel and deal until the end of August.
The Seagulls are expected to go all in for a quality striker before the start of next season, as well as pursuing some of the left field targets and prospects for the future who continue to highlight the club's exceptional recruitment strategy.
Last season, Graham Potters side hauled themselves out of a relegation battle towards the tail-end of the season, and eventually finished well clear of the bottom three in 16th place.
Meanwhile, following Brighton defender Ben White's inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad, academy manager John Morling lauded club chairman Tony Bloom for its ongoing success, and said: “Without the investment that’s been put into the academy, there is absolutely no chance that we would have had the success we’ve had in recent years.
“It’s more than just a one-off investment, it’s a long term commitment that the board have made. It takes time for players to develop. Ben White is seven years of work and he’s just played his first year in the Premier League.
“People like Max Sanders, Warren O’Hora and George Cox are all success stories, they have a professional career in football away from Brighton. There’s lots of ways to measure success.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: