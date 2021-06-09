Brighton set to battle Ligue 1 sides for £9m-rated star, West Ham eye ex-Southampton midfielder

The Seagulls are expected to go all in for a quality striker before the start of next season, as well as pursuing some of the left field targets and prospects for the future who continue to highlight the club's exceptional recruitment strategy.

Last season, Graham Potters side hauled themselves out of a relegation battle towards the tail-end of the season, and eventually finished well clear of the bottom three in 16th place.

Meanwhile, following Brighton defender Ben White's inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad, academy manager John Morling lauded club chairman Tony Bloom for its ongoing success, and said: “Without the investment that’s been put into the academy, there is absolutely no chance that we would have had the success we’ve had in recent years.

“It’s more than just a one-off investment, it’s a long term commitment that the board have made. It takes time for players to develop. Ben White is seven years of work and he’s just played his first year in the Premier League.

“People like Max Sanders, Warren O’Hora and George Cox are all success stories, they have a professional career in football away from Brighton. There’s lots of ways to measure success.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Burnley boost in race for King Norwich City are rumoured to have backed out of a move to sign Everton's soon-to-be free agent Josh King, with his wage demands said to be too high. Burnley were heavily linked with the Norway international back in January. (Football Insider) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Sterling to stay with City Man City's Raheem Sterling is said to have no interest in leaving the club this summer, after being linked with a move to Spurs as a makeweight to sign Harry Kane. The Citizens are rumoured to have set an £80m asking price for the England star. (Football Insider) Photo: David Ramos Buy photo

3. Blues favourites to land Traore Chelsea have been backed as firm favourites to win the race for Wolves' versatile star Adama Traore, ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool. He's likely to cost around £30, as Wolves look to overhaul their squad before next season. (SkyBet) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

4. Chelsea trio could join Milan AC Milan look to be readying a triple transfer raid of Chelsea, with Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech all on their radar. Tomori excelled during a loan spell at the San Siro last season, a looks a dead cert to make the move. (Star) Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO Buy photo