Brighton set to miss out on free agent bargain midfielder deal, Liverpool told to pay £67m for Serie A star

The Seagulls, who head into the weekend up in the dizzying heights of fourth in the table, were held to a goalless draw away to Norwich City last weekend, but will still be full of confidence after losing just once in their opening eight games of the campaign.

Speaking after the game, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "I thought maybe in the final third we struggled a little bit. We didn’t have the decision making, we lacked a bit of width and an ability to attack the back line.

“It was a tricky game, against a back five with Norwich fighting for points. and it was never going to be straightforward. We did some things well but didn’t play well enough to get the three points.”

“If the referee on pitch doesn’t give it (Neal Maupay's appeal for a penalty) it’s a tough one for VAR to overrule, but I haven’t seen it back closely.”

Meanwhile, Seagulls star defender Dan Burn also weighed in on the controversial decision not to award his side a penalty, and contended: “If he [Maupay] hadn't of been clipped he would not have gone down because he could have put it in [the goal]

“We thought it was a penalty but VAR has had a look at it and they must not have thought that.So we have just got to believe what they say.

Next up, Brighton, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, will look to continue their impressive run of form this Saturday evening, when they host champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

