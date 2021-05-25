Brighton star Ben White set to land stunning England Euro 2020 call-up - report

Leeds United's Welsh striker Tyler Roberts tackles Ben White during the game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Three Lions head coach will name his provisional Euro 2020 squad at 1pm, with reports suggesting that White will be included in a surprise selection.

The defender has not represented his national side at any level previously, but The Athletic claim he will be rewarded for his good form at the Amex Stadium by getting called into Southgate’s provisional squad.

England are set to name a larger than needed party, before trimming it down to 26 on June 1.

Ben White enjoyed a successful loan spell at Leeds United.

Southgate watched White in Brighton's 1-1 home draw against West Ham earlier this month and with fitness doubts over Harry Maguire and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, his versatility looks an attractive option for the England boss.

White can play all across the back four, including in a three-man defence, and has also filled in as a defensive midfielder, deputising at times for Phillips when he was on loan at Leeds United in the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old’s performances for Leeds that season, where he helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side gain promotion to the Premier League, starting all 46 league matches and putting him firmly in the spotlight.

Leeds had hoped to sign him permanently, but Graham Potter was keen to bring him back to the Amex and make him a figurehead of his Brighton side, where he has started 36 of Albion’s 38 league matches.

