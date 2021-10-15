Brighton star gives verdict on Premier League vs La Liga debate as Wolves' £25m-rated target become available

NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A view of a match ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on August 28, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Seagulls went into the international break in fine form, winning four of their opening seven matches in a run that saw them surge their way up to sixth in the league table.

Ahead of this weekend's action, take a look at the latest news from the Premier League:

Brighton ace Marc Cucurella has claimed that the Premier League is "more entertaining" than La Liga, and revealed how much he's enjoyed the attractive football played. He joined the Seagulls from Getafe last summer, and has been one of their star players so far this season. (Marca)

Burnley defender James Tarkowski was said to have had a £20m asking price last summer, which suggests linked club Newcastle could sign him for less in January. However, the Clarets aren't thought to have a "gentleman's agreement" with the player to let him go. His contract expires next summer. (The Athletic)

West Ham United and Newcastle have both been credited with an interest in FC Copenhagen forward Jonas Wind. The Denmark international netted 17 goals for his club last season, and has been impressing in the Europa Conference League recently. (Sport Witness)

The agent of Leeds United sensation Raphinha has some keen interest from Liverpool, but the Whites weren't willing to entertain any offers in the last window as they wish to keep him for "another season". Man Utd have also been linked with the Brazil international. (Sport Witness)

West Ham United have been tipped to make a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti in January, with a bid of just £15m likely to be enough to prise him away from his current side. He's reached double figures for league goals in all six full seasons he's played for Torino. (Daily Star)

Leeds United are rumoured to be taking a look at Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, ahead of the player's contract expiring next summer. The Morocco international has won two league titles with his current club, and is a product of their academy. (Football Insider)

Barcelona and AC Milan are the latest clubs to be credited with an interest in Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard, as his future at Old Trafford remains uncertain. He reignited his career with a stunning loan spell at West Ham last season, but missed out on a spot in England's Euro 2020 squad. (talkSPORT)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has moved to rule out the possibility of forward Gabriel Martinelli leaving the club on loan in January. He's not made an appearance in the Premier League for Gunners since August. (Evening Standard)

Wolves, Liverpool and Arsenal target Renato Sanches looks set to leave the club, with Lille's president admitting he'll accept an offer from a "big club". The ex-Bayern Munich midfielder is likely to cost around £25m. (HITC)