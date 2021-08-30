Brighton striker departs for Bundesliga amid Abdallah Sima and Darwin Nunez interest

Brighton head coach Graham Potter

The 22-year-old Swiss international completed a loan move to the Bavarian Bundesliga side earlier today. Brighton who have six points from their first three Premier League matches continue to be linked with a move for Slavia Prague's Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima and Benfica front runner Darwin Nunez.

Albion are also keen to tie up a deal for Getafe's £15m rated left back Marc Cucurella before the transfer window shuts at 11pm Tuesday.

Of Zeqiri's loan move, head coach Graham Potter commented, “Andi is another of our young players hungry to play, and for him he also wants to play as a number nine, which we all feel is really key for his development.

“He’s an adaptable player and a really good professional, very hard working and is willing to do that for the team, but this will give him an opportunity to play in what is his best position and at the very top level of German football.

“It’s a great move for Andi, and we will be keeping a close eye on Andi’s progress this season.”

Zeqiri, who was called up to Switzerland’s senior squad this week, joined Albion in October 2020 from Super League side Lausanne-Sport, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.

That followed a prolific campaign in his homeland, scoring 22 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, as Lausanne were promoted to the Swiss top-flight.

Having joined his hometown club in 2011, he made his first team debut a month before his 16th birthday. A loan move to Juventus' B Team followed, before returning to Lausanne and establishing himself as a regular in the first team.