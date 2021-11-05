Brighton sweat over key man's fitness ahead of crunch clash, Arsenal-linked goal-machine keen on move

The Seagulls stunned Liverpool last weekend by coming back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw at Anfield, and currently sit 8th in the league table with 16 points from ten matches.

When Brighton last faced Newcastle, back in March, Graham Potter's side cruised to a 3-0 win at the Amex - extending the club's unbeaten run against the Magpies to eight matches.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's game, Potter gave some insight into his friendship with Newcastle's interim manager Graeme Jones, and revealed: “He's my friend. I've known him for a long time. “Boston [United] was the first time we came across each other and met each other.

“We played there for a short time and kept in touch, and followed each other's career from playing to coaching. "I know him as a guy, and him as a football person. He's a fantastic friend, and he's been very supportive to me.

“I know his qualities and I know how competitive he is, and how organised his team will be. I'm looking forward to seeing him. Hopefully I can send him home a little bit unhappy, but afterwards we'll have a glass of wine and give each other a hug.”

