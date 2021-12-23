Brighton tipped to beat Southampton to land lethal striker, Liverpool ace wanted in La Liga

The Seagulls head into the game in a poor run of form, and are without a league win since September after seeing their early season momentum slow in the autumn and winter months.

Reflecting on his side's 11-game run without a winner, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “I don’t feel pressure. It’s not pleasant because, we want to win. There’s an internal pressure that you want to try and do better and help the team and get that victory.

“But the trick is also to analyse it correctly, put it in perspective to see the situation for what it is because there’s a lot going on behind the results. This league can challenge you and you can go sometimes without a win for a while. It’s not ideal, we don’t like it, we’d have preferred it if we’d had a few more wins recently.

“We haven’t been far away in a lot of the games but at the same time we have to also acknowledge we haven’t been good enough because the results say that. But we’ve got 20 points so that’s not the end of the world for us, that’s something to be quite positive about, not jumping over everything but still not the end of the world either.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the tier sides gear up for the Boxing Day action this weekend:

1. Gunners step up Vlahovic pursuit Arsenal are said to be willing to part with a hefty £68m to land Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but could struggle to sign the player due to his apparent desire to stay with his side until the end of the season. He's scored 18 goals in 19 games so far this season. (Gazetta Dello Sport) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

2. Dumfries discusses Everton decision Inter defender Denzel Dumfries has claimed he gave little thought to joining Everton instead of the Serie A giants, after receiving offers from both clubs last summer. He was snapped up after impressing for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. (Sport Witness) Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA Photo Sales

3. Hammers favourites to land Phillips West Ham are favourites to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, ahead of Burnley and Newcastle. The £12m-rated centre-back made 17 Premier League appearances for the Reds last season, as they dealt with a major defensive injury crisis. (Various) Photo: Alessandro Sabattini Photo Sales

4. Magpies could lure in Werner Newcastle United have been tipped to have "a bit of a chance" of signing Chelsea forward Timo Werner, who continues to struggle in front of goal for the Blues. He's scored just seven league goals since joining the side in a £48m switch last year. (BILD) Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales