Brighton tipped to land £40m boost with January exit, West Ham eye double raid for striker and midfielder

Ahead of tonight's big game, BT Sport and Football Ramble host Jules Breach gave her verdict on the Seagulls' season so far, in an exclusive piece for the Brighton & Hove Independent. She wrote: “Apart from the Everton game – which is better forgotten – we’ve played some really lovely football so far.

“We’ve looked pretty solid defensively and despite not signing a new striker, we’ve been scoring those all important goals as well.

“The 2-1 win against Leicester last weekend was huge. Taking all three points against Brendan Rodgers’ side – to follow up maximum points from our games against Burnley, Watford and Brentford – just made everyone take a bit of notice.

"It certainly proved that we’re not just capable of winning against the teams we’re expected to beat, but also beating one of last season’s top six as well.”

She added: "I was at the Amex with my dad for the game and it was brilliant to see so many happy Albion fans back in the stadium. The atmosphere was brilliant and although we may have got a little fortunate with a couple of the offsides against Leicester, it’s about time we had some luck on our side.

"I was really impressed with our new signing Marc Cucurella. When he skinned Ricardo Pereira in the first half it got the whole stadium up on their feet and he produced a man of the match performance on his home debut."

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to tonight's action continues:

