Brighton tipped to lose out on £20m-rated Arsenal striker, Liverpool dealt blow in winger chase

The Seagulls have made a flying start to the season, with 17 points from 11 games, and it will be fascinating to see how they fare against Villa following the appointment of new manager Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey has been discussing his return from injury, and said: “I felt quite strong, even towards the end of the game (against Leicester City) it was just great to be back on the pitch and doing the thing I love, it’s been a long time coming.

“I just have to keep working hard because there are things in my game I can improve. The way to do that is to keep playing games and learning from the great coaches and players around me.

“Every week you pick up different things and face a new challenge because there are a lot of world-class players and fantastic teams in the Premier League. That brings the best out in me.”

He continued: “I enjoyed it (playing in a more advanced role), but it’s not a new position to me. In my youth career I moved around quite a lot, played on the left and right and further up the pitch.

“In terms of the game, we know we can do better, we only played well in patches but in the circumstances at the end [when goalkeeper Rob Sanchez was sent off] it’s not a bad point. We’ll look to go again after the break against Aston Villa.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the tier sides gear up for the competition's return this weekend:

1. Ex-Villa man joins Boro Middlesbrough look to be closing in on a move for left-back Neil Taylor, who was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. The 32-year-old is set to become new manager Chris Wilder's first signing after taking over from Neil Warnock. (BBC Sport) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Toffees shift focus to Chambers Everton are said to be lining up a £5m move for Arsenal defender Callum Chambers, if they're unable to extend his teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles' loan spell at Goodison Park. Chambers earned three senior England caps earlier in his career. (90min) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

3. Everton set for £27m loss on Tosun Everton could be set to let striker Cenk Tosun leave the club in January for nothing, as they look to get the player off their wage bill. He's been hotly tipped to make a return to his former club Besiktas, who he left to join the Toffees for £27m back in 2018. (NTV Spor) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4. Magpies keen on Pepe Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe. The 26-year-old has failed to live up to his whopping £72m transfer fee since joining the club, and could move on loan in January. (Jeunes Footeux) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales