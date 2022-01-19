Brighton to ban pitch invaders after 'worrying trend' against Crystal Palace and Chelsea

Fans have invaded the pitch at the Amex Stadium against Crystal Palace and Chelsea

The Premier League club have also highlighted the fact fans could be subject to further police action for going onto the field of play.

Pitch invasions occurred at the Amex Stadium at last Friday’s clash with rivals Crystal Palace and Tuesday’s game against Chelsea, with the individuals involved arrested.

A statement from the club read: “Having seen a worrying trend of pitch invaders at recent games, we take this opportunity to remind all fans that we have a zero-tolerance approach to any supporters attempting to come onto the pitch at home and away matches.

“The club takes the safety of supporters, players and staff extremely seriously, and those who come onto the pitch for any reason will be subject to indefinite club bans. They are also reminded it is a criminal offence, and therefore will also face potential police and court action.