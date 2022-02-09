Brighton to pursue £6m South American jewel again this summer despite 'another interested party'

One of the major setbacks in Brighton' s January transfer window was missing out on Julio Enciso.

The 18-year-old Paraguay international looked all set to seal his deadline day move to the Premier League but talks with Brighton collapsed at the 11th hour.

Albion were willing to pay a reported £6m for the versatile attacker who has been been playing first team football with Libertad since the age of 15.

Julio Enciso was 'details' away from sealing his dream move to the Premier League

He is regarded as one of South America's finest young talents and has already featured for Paraguay twice in the Copa America.

Negotiations for the teenager - who has 10 goals in 51 appearances for Libertad - went down to the minor details but it was those finer points that scuppered the deal.

Enciso's agent Pedro Aldave admitted his player was disappointed the Brighton deal collapsed but remained hopefully it could be revived this summer.

Speaking on Paraguayan Radio, and reported by Sussex Live, he said: "The possibility of him going now has fallen, but not the operation itself.

"There was only a difference in the contract and some things that I did not like, we will wait a little longer.

"There is an agreement between Brighton and Libertad.

"There is a difference in the percentages on the part of the English club, taxes are paid there and perhaps in a hurry one can make a mistake.

"There is another interested party and Brighton knows it.

"Nothing is good for those in a hurry. The player was not served by the business, it will surely hurt a little, but it will pass.

"There is no problem with Brighton, I just broke up with the director and they still want the operation, only that the player did not favor him. They had to pay here.

"This wasn't the time, the conditions weren't right, the player might get a little angry, but it's for his own good. We have to keep supporting him to do what he knows best, to keep having fun on the pitch.