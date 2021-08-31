Brighton transfer deadline: Abdallah Sima signs, what was the fee and why is he being loaned to Stoke City?

Abdallah Sima will spend the season on loan at Stoke City

The 20-year-old striker - who joined for around £7m - will join Championship side Stoke City on loan for the season, with the move subject to international clearance.

The 6ft 2in forward scored 16 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Slavia last season, as well as making his international debut for Senegal in March 2021.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Abdallah joins us after a really good season with Slavia Prague, last season, which saw him excel in their domestic league and the Europa League.

“However it is important to remember he has had a very rapid rise, coming from Senegal to France, and he has only played one full season of professional football. It is essential we manage his development in the right way.

“Now he has the opportunity to acclimatise to English football with Stoke, who have started the season well in the Championship.

“We’re excited by his potential and David Weir and the loans team will be working closely with him to monitor his progress and ensure he settles here in the UK.”

Sima began his youth career in Senegal before a move to French side Thonon Evian. He joined Czech side FC Taborsko early in 2020, moving to Slavia later that year.

He would go onto score four times in 11 Europa League outings as Prague reached the quarter-finals of the competition, while his 11 league goals helped them on their way to seventh league title.

He is currently on international duty with Senegal and will link up with Stoke on his return from fixtures against Togo and the Republic of Congo.