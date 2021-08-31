Brighton transfer deadline day: Albion make surprising and major decision as midfielder departs

Moises Caicedo will join Belgian top-flight side Beerschot

Moises Caicedo has joined Belgian top-flight side Beerschot on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

The Ecuador international signed for Albion from Independiente del Valle in February 2021, and made his competitive debut for the club in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup second round last week.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “This loan will gives Moises the chance to play regularly, something we believe will be of huge benefit to him at this stage in his career.

“As with all our players heading out on loan, we will be keeping a close eye on how he progresses this season and we wish Moises all the best for the season ahead in Belgium.”

Caicedo came through the youth ranks at Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente before making his first appearance for the club in October 2019.

A year later he made his first senior appearance for his country in a 1-0 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification defeat against Argentina.

Just four days later he scored his first international goal in a 4-2 win over Uruguay, in turn becoming the first player born in the 21st century to score in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier. He now has four caps to his name.