Brighton transfer deadline day: Bid for striker accepted, who is Abdallah Sima, what's the fee?

Abdallah Sima looks set for a move to Brighton but could head out on loan

With the deadline day clock ticking ever closer to deadline, Brighton have been strongly linked with young Slavia Prague prospect Abdallah Sima. The 20-year-old forward is an exciting talent.

Across 39 appearances in all competitions last season, the Senegalese international scored an impressive 20 goals, and registered 8 assists.

At such a young age, Sima’s numbers more than hint at a big future. The young forwards contributions last season helped Slavia Prague to an invincible domestic season, winning a league and cup double.

Playing predominantly on the right wing, Sima can also be played as a central striker, and would no doubt add some much-needed firepower to Graham Potter’s attacking line.

A direct runner, Sima’s acceleration and willingness to take on defenders means he poses a direct threat when on the ball, and has that much sought-after quality of being able to beat a defender, and the calmness to either finish himself or pick out a team-mate.

It’s Sima’s admirable calm and composure in front of goal which has seen him find the net so frequently, and be deployed as a central striker. At just 20-years-old Sima is a skilled finisher, and could be just what Brighton need to convert more of their chances.

The forward could be the solution to solving the Seagulls’ long-standing finishing issues at the top end of the pitch, which have been less evident from their four games this season, but were a huge issue for the Seagulls last campaign.

Standing 6 foot and 2 inches tall, Sima also carries a significant aerial threat, with many of his goals coming this way.

His height, a good spring, and a knack for finding himself on the end of crosses adds an extra facet to his game, and makes him even more of a challenge to defend against.

The Senegalese youngster can either dominate in the centre of the area or drift in from a wide position to great effect.

On top of excellent attacking contributions, Sima doesn’t shy away from the defensive side of the game, boasting a high work rate, all the more impressive considering the attacking threat he carries. Hard working, Sima won’t neglect his defensive duties, and is constantly tracking back to help his team recover the ball.

The only worry in signing what looks to be a very talented player with huge potential is the doubt over whether his attacking output will carry over to the Premier League and an imediate loan away could be likely.

With the Czech League being significantly weaker than the Premier League, Sima is unproven at a higher level, and so his 20 goals, 8 assists last season may not transfer over to England.

In a faster and more physical league, Sima may, at first, struggle to adapt.