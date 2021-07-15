Brighton transfer gossip: Albion battle Southampton for Juventus player as £15m price tag revealed

Albion have already signed Enock Mwepu from RB Salzburg, and yesterday we brought you the news that young right-back Romaric Yapi has joined Eredivisie side SBV Vitesse after impressing over the course of two seasons with Brighton's U23 squad.

The 20-year-old right-back joined the Seagulls from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and has been a regular for the reserves during his time in England.

Yapi will join the Dutch outfit on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.

Speaking about the deal, Albion’s head of academy John Morling said, “This is a good move for Romaric. He’s very keen to play and it is great to see that desire, but at this stage we can’t guarantee that opportunity to him.

“As we’ve seen with other players wanting to make that step up to senior football from under-23 football at Brighton, this will give him the chance to take that next step.

“Romaric has been a pleasure to work with since he came to us from Paris Saint-Germain and we have watched him evolve and develop as part of the squad. Now it’s time for his next step and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Yapi follows Mat Ryan out of the exit door at the Amex, with the Australian stopper making a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad in recent days after falling out of favour with Graham Potter.

