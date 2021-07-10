Brighton transfer gossip: Albion join West Ham in race for Euro 2020 striker, Seagulls close in on Japanese forward

Brighton manager Graham Potter (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The midfielder joins Albion from RB Leipzig for a fee in excess of £20 million, and his arrival would suggest that the Seagulls are serious about kicking on under Graham Potter next season.

The hope will be from supporters that he's not the only impressive addition made this window, however, and there are number of reports doing the rounds to suggest that could be the case.

Here is today's Brighton transfer speculation…

Albion close in on Mitoma

Brighton are set to beat Celtic to the signing of Japanese forward Kaoru Mitoma once the player has finished competing in the Olympics.

According to Tokyo Sport, the 24-year-old is set to snub a potential switch to the Glaswegian giants, and is instead closing in on a move to the south coast.

Mitoma, who generally operates on the left wing, has hit 12 goals in 24 outings for Kawasaki Frontale in recent months, but is out of contract in January, and looks set to leave his home country in search of a greater challenge.

Still yet to be capped for Japan’s senior international side, he does have two goals in four appearances for their U23s, and has seen his profile rocket over the past year.

Seagulls enter Braithwaite race

Mitoma may not be the only forward on his way to the Amex.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Brighton have joined West Ham and Norwich City in the race to sign Denmark international Martin Braithwaite.

The former Middlesbrough striker featured for his country in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against England at Wembley, and looks almost certain to leave current club Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan giants are in dire financial straits, and desperately need to trim down their massive wage bill if they are to register a number of their latest signings, as well as out of contract megastar Lionel Messi.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League transfer news below...

Burnley defender Richard Nartey has agreed a new 12-month contract with the option deal of a further year. (Club website)

Sean Dyche has reassured Clarets fans there are more funds available in this transfer window, having already landed defender Nathan Collins in a deal which could break the club record outlay. (Burnley Express)

West Ham have made contact over a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to join La Liga outfit Elche. (AS)

Sampdoria and Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard is reportedly set for a move to the Premier League, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Leicester City. (Calcio Mercato)

Newcastle United are the new frontrunners in the race to sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Football Insider)