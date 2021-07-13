Brighton transfer gossip: Albion player wants summer exit, Euro club table striker offer

Percy Tau. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The big money arrival of Enock Mwepu from RB Salzburg has already laid down a marker as to the quality of business the Seagulls are hoping to conduct, but for many, their main concern will be hanging on the several of the top tier talents Graham Potter currently has at his disposal.

Yves Bissouma and Ben White are the two most obvious names that spring to mind, and the remainder of the summer promises to be a busy one on the south coast.

Here are today’s Brighton rumours…

Albion hold firm on White deal

Brighton have still not received an acceptable transfer offer for Ben White and he will leave on his summer break with his future up in the air.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has told The Football Terrace that the England international is still open to leaving the club in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are the most noteworthy pursuers of the 23-year-old, but have seen their efforts knocked back so far, with Everton reportedly joining the race for his signature in recent days.

O’Rourke said: “Ben White really wants this move even though there was a bit of late interest from Everton.

“The defender has his heart set on a move to the Emirates. I think he wants to stay down south predominantly as well so that puts Arsenal in a real good position to finalise this move.”

Tau set for exit?

Royal Antwerp have tabled an offer of around £4.2 million for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker, Percy Tau.

According to Voetbalkrant, the Belgian outfit have made an approach for the South Africa star, who has struggled to make much of an impact on the first team picture at the Amex.

Tau made just three Premier League appearances last term, and has spent time in Belgium before with the likes of Anderlecht and Club Brugge.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation below…

Leeds United have approached Lanus with an enquiry about £6.4 million-rated midfielder Tomas Belmonte. (ESPN)

Burnley are interested in signing Leicester City wide man, Marc Albrighton. The Clarets are yet to submit a formal bid, but he remains on their radar. (Lancs Live)

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper. (The Sun)

Kevin Phillips claims Leeds United will be able to make at least one first team addition once Kiko Casilla leaves the club. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are in discussions with the agents of Noa Lang over the transfer of the Club Brugge attacker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Patrick Vieira is in talks to sign free agent Andre Ayew at Crystal Palace. The elder brother of Jordan Ayew, Andre is without a club after his contract at Swansea expired this summer. Ayew has been linked with Celtic and Newcastle, but Palace are stealing a march. (90Min)