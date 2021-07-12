Brighton transfer gossip: Albion to battle Tottenham for Copa America star, Seagulls consider selling defender

Brighton manager Graham Potter. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton’s Ben White watched on from the bench as the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle in the cruellest manner imaginable, but as the dust begins to settles on that disappointment, it’s time to look ahead to the new Premier League season.

Albion have already been fairly busy, bringing in Enock Mwepu from RB Salzburg for a hefty fee.

But by no means are Graham Potter’s men done yet, and a fresh batch of transfer speculation suggests that they still have business to do.

Here are today’s Brighton rumours…

Seagulls keen on Diaz

Brighton have been linked with a move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, as per Colombian outlet Antena 2.

The Seagulls are said to be weighing up a move for the 24-year-old, who hit four goals in five outings at this summer’s Copa America, including a dramatic late winner in Colombia’s third-placed play-off victory over Peru.

The wide man was a regular fixture of Porto’s starting XI last term, and even scored twice in the Champions League.

Albion could face competition for his signature, however, with Tottenham also said to be keen.

Clarke headed for exit?

Brighton could look to sell defender Matt Clarke this summer, according to The Sun.

West Brom are interested in signing the towering centre-back, and he could be allowed to leave for around £5 million.

The 24-year-old made quite an impression during a loan spell with Derby County last term, having joined the Seagulls from Portsmouth in 2019.

He’s struggled to make an impact on the first team picture at the Amex, however, and with the likes of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, and Ben White ahead of him in the pecking order, it could be time for Clarke’s to seek first team football in pastures new.

Here’s the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation…

Burnley are now launching a move to beat Leeds United to the signing of Lyon wide man Maxwel Cornet. The Clarets have allegedly opened talks with Lyon to thrash out a deal that could be worth up to £13 million. (The Sun)

Barnsley are keen on signing Burnley midfielder Josh Benson. The Tykes have already made a bid of £650,000 to try and lure Benson to Oakwell this summer, with the 21-year-old contracted to the Premier League side until the summer of 2023. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)

Patrick Vieira is interested in bringing Nice striker Kasper Dolberg to Crystal Palace this summer. He also wants Eddie Nketiah from old club Arsenal. (The Sun)

Leeds are keen to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard after his eye-catching performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer. (Tuttosport)

Daniel James is considering his options at Manchester United amid interest from Leeds United. (Scottish Mail)

New Everton boss Rafa Benitez risks upsetting Newcastle United fans by making a £50million move for Toon talisman Allan Saint-Maximin. (Mirror)