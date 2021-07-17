Brighton transfer gossip: Player on brink of exit, Midfielder could be allowed to leave

Martin Cucurella is seemingly a target for the Seagulls, but snapping up the versatile wide man won’t necessarily be easy.

A former Barcelona youth player, the 22-year-old is currently on the books at Getafe, who are said to be demanding £15 million for his services.

That hefty price tag isn’t the only potential obstacle, however, with a recent report suggesting that new AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is eager to take the wide man to the Italian capital.

Whether that will be enough to derail Albion’s efforts to lure Cucurella to the Premier League remain to be seen, but this looks to be one transfer saga that could rumble on for a while longer.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Chase is on for Benson Luton Town, Millwall and Birmingham City are keen on securing a loan deal for Burnley midfielder Josh Benson. (The Athletic) (Photo by GARETH COPLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GARETH COPLEY Buy photo

2. West Ham keen on Herrera Manchester City are looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer to raise around £100 million through transfer deals before the potential sale of any senior players. As such, West Ham could make a move for winger Yangel Herrera. (Telegraph) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago Buy photo

3. Leeds table bid for Klaesson Leeds United have tabled a bid for 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson. As reported by the YEP, the Whites hold an interest in the stopper, and it would appear that they have made a formal approach for the player. (Stian Wahl - Nettavisen) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Phillips talks up Yokuslu deal Okay Yokuslu would be a 'really good' signing for Leeds United this summer, especially if in-demand Kalvin Phillips does leave the club, according to Kevin Phillips. (Football Insider) (Photo by Tolga Bozoglu - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Tolga Bozoglu - Pool Buy photo