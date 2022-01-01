Brighton transfer news: Albion agree double deal for Swedish international duo

Brighton have signed defender Emma Kullberg and midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed defender Emma Kullberg and midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme, who are joining the club from Swedish top-flight club BC Hacken until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Emma, 30, began her career in 2009 and has played for nine Swedish clubs. She joined Hacken this year after a season with Gothenburg in the top division of their domestic league. She has won both the Swedish League and Cup during her career.

She won her first Swedish cap in 2019 and has played nine times for her country. She was part of the squad that reached the final of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo in 2021.

Julia, 23, was a teammate of Emma’s at BC Hacken, where she spent three seasons after joining them from another Swedish club Hammarby in 2018.

Having represented her country at under-17 and under-19 level, she made her international debut in 2016 and played for Sweden at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Head coach Hope Powell said, “We’re delighted to welcome Julia and Emma to the club.

“They are both talented, athletic and versatile players with lots of experience at domestic and international level. I think they are going to be a really big asset to our squad and just as importantly they are lovely people, who I think will fit in really well in our group of players.