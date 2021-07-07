Brighton transfer news: Albion among favourites to land £15m international winger, Arsenal eye £75m triple transfer swoop
Brighton & Hove Albion are busy at work looking to land some key transfer targets, ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign kicking off in just five weeks time.
On August 14th, Brighton will get their season underway with a away trip to Burnley, and will be eager to pick up some early wins to build some positive momentum, ahead of a brutal October where the side will take on Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in quick succession.
The Seagulls splashed the cash to complete a £18m move for Zambia international Enock Mwepu yesterday, and it will be fascinating to see how the former RB Salzburg man fares in the Premier League, after thriving in the Austrian top tier for four title-winning seasons.
Discussing his new player, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “We're delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him.
“He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.
“He's primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop. He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: