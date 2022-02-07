Lallana, 33, started in midfield in Albion’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth round loss at Tottenham on Saturday night but was replaced at halftime for experienced Dutch international Joel Veltman.

It was Lallana’s first outing since tweaking a hamstring during the 1-1 draw against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on January 14.

Lallana produced some nice touches in the midfield but understandably looked a little off the pace against the intensity of Antonio Conte’s team - he was not the only one.

Potter will hope to have the former Liverpool man available this Saturday for a trip to face Roy Hodgson’s Watford and also for their away day at Manchester United on Tuesday February 15.

“We were planning for 60 [minutes] maximum for Adam,” said Potter after the Tottenham loss.”[It was] just tactical and protecting him to make sure he is available for the weekend.”

Potter will also hope to have the talents of Alexis Mac Allister and Leo Trossard. Both missed the loss in north London and Albion missed their creative spark.

“We have had a bit of illness and a bit of covid around,” explained the head coach. “So that impacted him, Alexis [Mac Allister] and Danny Welbeck.

“It has been one those weeks for us. Hopefully they will back and available for us ahead of Watford.

“You are always going to miss a player of Leo’s quality. We have missed players throughout the season and that is normal.

“We have not complained, that’s life especially in the world we live in at the moment. We would like him available but he wasn’t and that is not the reason why we lost.”

