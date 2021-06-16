Brighton transfer news: Albion close to record £25m deal for Argentina striker, Yves Bissouma claim

Nicolas Gonzalez is in action for Argentina at the Copa America

Brighton have a long standing interest and were linked with a swoop for the he 23-year-old last summer.

Fiorentina are also believed to be in the running but it is understood Gonzalez favours a move to the Premier League with Brighton, where he would link-up with his Argentinian teammate and fried Alexis Mac Allister.

He has also been linked with Leeds and Tottenham.

Gonzalez scored six goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances last season and the striker is seen as the player who can provide that all-important finishing instinct to Albion's smart approach play.

The £25m deal would surpass Albion's previous transfer record of £20m paid to Bristol City for defender Adam Webster in 2019.

Gonzalez is currently playing for Argentina at the Copa América in Brazil. He moved to Stuttgart from Argentinos Juniors in 2018 for £7.65m.

His arrival would add to competition for places at the sharp end of the Albion attack. Neal Maupay top scored last season with eight goals, while Danny Welbeck, who has yet to sign a new contract for next season scored six.

Brighton will also have to make decision decisions on Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Percy Tau, who both struggled for game time, while Aaron Connolly and Andi Zeqiri will also be pushing for first team starts next season.