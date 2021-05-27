Brighton transfer news: Albion enter hunt for winger sensation, Liverpool set to complete £35m deal

Chief among them is an England call-up for promising young defender Ben White, who has been included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad ahead of this summer’s Euros.

The centre-back will now join up with the Three Lions, and has a chance of being included in their final 26-man contingent for the tournament.

Speaking about his decision to include White, Southgate said: "Ben is younger so there's an investment there for the future.

"We've tracked him since he was on loan at Leeds.

"We've seen him play in midfield, he's comfortable on the ball and has pace.

"It's still early for centre-backs of his age, and Ben Godfrey, they tend to mature later. We think it's a good opportunity for them to come and work with us.

"They (White and Godfrey) are both exciting young defenders, there are others we have been looking at that we really like.

"These two are flexible, they play in different roles, this is a great opportunity for them to work with the team. There is no way of knowing how long they will be with us at this stage but it should be a fantastic experience for them.

"I'm still not a fan of 26, like [Spain coach] Luis Enrique. You want everybody to feel there or thereabouts, which is difficult if some players are not even going to be on the bench.

"It's not a great dynamic but there's a risk with not taking 26, with the injury doubts and Covid."

