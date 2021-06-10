Brighton transfer news: Albion forward on brink of exit, New favourite emerges in Crystal Palace manager hunt

Premier League match ball. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Seagulls legend announced his retirement from the professional game last week, evoking widespread tributes from those associated with the club.

And while Albion’s attentions will probably be focused on bringing in a forward a tad younger than the 37-year-old, he still hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the Amex one day in some capacity.

“I feel as though the time is right and I wanted to retire at a good level,” Murray, who is set to go into the media industry, told the official club website.

Porto are closing in on a £15m permanent deal for Liverpool flop Marko Grujic, after the player impressed on loan with the Portuguese giants last season. Clubs from Germany and Italy are also believed to be interested. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Peter Powell - Getty Images)

“I’ve had a lot of good years in the game, but this seems the right time to call it a day.

“Give me six months, a year and I might miss it so much that I want to give back to the club in some capacity as a coach. But at the moment that isn’t the route I am going down.”

For his part, Albion boss Graham Potter added: “Glenn has been outstanding for this football club, a great pro and a pleasure to work with. He has quite rightly earned legend status here for what he has achieved and his professionalism.

“He will always be welcome back at Brighton, whether that’s at the training ground or the Amex, and I am sure the fans will look forward to showing their appreciation for Glenn at some point in the future.”

Reports from Italy suggest Liverpool have moved to replace outgoing midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and have made an offer for in the region of £26m for Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini. He'll be featuring at Euro 2020 for Italy. (Corriere dello Sport) (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

Manchester United have reportedly made an opening offer for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, as they look to beat Arsenal to the ex-Spurs star. However, the alleged £10m offer is said to have been knocked back by La Liga's champions. (Football Insider) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper have been named the new favourite for the Crystal Palace job, after talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo broke down. Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also among the favourites. (Skybet) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leeds United have a strong interest in Huesca left-back Javi Galan and they are prepared to pay up for the defender who has a release clause of around £3.5 million. (Radio Huesca) (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Leeds United are on the verge of finalising a deal to sign young Bradford City goalkeeper Darryl Ombang. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray. Leeds, Burnley, and Rangers are also keen. (Football Insider) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Brighton forward Percy Tau looks set for a return to Belgium and is ‘close’ to joining Antwerp FC. (Voetbalkrant) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)