Brighton transfer news: Albion in talks to sign player from Euro giants, Crystal Palace suffer major blow

Brighton pulled off a stunning upset when they came from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City on Tuesday evening.
Albion had fallen behind to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo, but the visitors also saw themselves go a man down when Joao Cancelo was dismissed after just 10 minutes.
A spirited second half display was enough to flip the game on its head, however, and strikes from Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster, and Dan Burn were enough to hand Graham Potter’s men all three points in a famous win in front of returning supporters.
After the final whistle, however, the City bench, including Pep Guradiola, were furious with Albion's head coach after his celebration following Trossard's second half goal that hauled Albion back in the game at 2-1.
Speaking after the game, Potter said: "The first goal I was a bit emotional.
"It was not my finest hour and I have to apologise for that. It was not done with any intent towards anybody, it was an emotional response from me but it was not a good one.
"I apologise to them and no offence was meant but I understand from their perspective that it was not a nice moment.”
Guardiola had previously spoken about Potter in glowing terms and after their last encounter he praised Potter as England's finest coach.
The City boss had no such compliments for his opposite number this time.
"It will be said personally, not here," bristled the Spaniard when asked for his take on the incident.
