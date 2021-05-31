Brighton transfer news: Albion lead race for midfield starlet, Liverpool hatch exit plan to land Seagulls ace

From Tariq Lamptey to Yves Bissouma, right the way through to the manager himself, the Seagulls boasted a number of exceptional presences who probably deserved more than a spot just outside of the relegation zone.

And according to England manager Gareth Southgate, another player who falls into that category is Ben White.

The young defender has been called up for the Three Lions’ provisional 33-man squad ahead of this summer’s Euros, and will be hoping to impress enough to secure a spot in the boss’ final 26-man contingent.

"Ben is younger so there's an investment there for the future," said Southgate.

"We've tracked him since he was on loan at Leeds.

"We've seen him play in midfield, he's comfortable on the ball and has pace.

"It's still early for centre-backs of his age, and Ben Godfrey, they tend to mature later. We think it's a good opportunity for them to come and work with us.

"They (White and Godfrey) are both exciting young defenders, there are others we have been looking at that we really like.

"These two are flexible, they play in different roles, this is a great opportunity for them to work with the team. There is no way of knowing how long they will be with us at this stage but it should be a fantastic experience for them."

We've gathered the best of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

