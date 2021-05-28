Brighton transfer news: Albion player in Friday exit talks, Race on to land midfield sensation

American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The centre-back received a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad ahead of this summer’s European Championships, and will be hoping that he can secure a spot in the Three Lions’ final 26-man contingent for the tournament.

Speaking about the experience of joining up with the national side, the Albion man admitted that it was an emotional moment in his career.

“I was told the news while I was out for dinner,” White said. “I didn’t really believe it! Dan [Ashworth] told me about it and when I was going, it was unbelievable.

“I then put the phone down and rang my mum straight away, I was crying, mum was crying, my dad and my sisters were there. I just sat and cried for an hour and could not really believe it. I don’t think it has sunk in yet.

“An international call-up is always something you want, but obviously during the season I have been focussing on playing and putting in the performances for Brighton.

“When we finished on Sunday against Arsenal I thought that was it, I can go on my summer holidays now. To get a call-up for England is unbelievable.

“After the game against Arsenal I assumed it was a bit too late, because I had heard that you get called way before the squad is announced. When that call did come I was over the moon and shocked really.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

Newcastle United are set to be offered the chance to sign Ozan Kabak, with his loan spell at Liverpool due to expire in the summer. (The Athletic) (Photo by David Klein - Pool/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have contacted Burnley to enquire about the cost of Sean Dyche’s compensation package. (Football Insider) (Photo by TIM GOODE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham are currently priced at 1/1 to sign Jesse Lingard. Next favourites are Leicester at 8/1. (SkyBet) (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Liverpool are holding a meeting with Yves Bissouma’s agent on Friday as the Reds look to ramp up their transfer plans. (Anfield Central) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. The Reds are searching for a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement, with the Dutchman out of contract and on the verge of agreeing a three-year deal with Barcelona. Leeds United are also keen. (Insider Futbol) (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Matty Longstaff will tell Newcastle United chiefs he wants to leave this summer. (Football Insider) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)