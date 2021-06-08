Brighton transfer news: Albion plot Euro raid for midfielder, Crystal Palace and West Ham to battle for Chelsea player
After another season in which they struggled to put away enough of their chances, you would imagine that Brighton will have one eye on bringing in a new striker this summer.
Before they can begin to think about doing that, however, they have the small matter of keeping hold of their current squad to contend with.
The likes of Ben White and Yves Bissouma have been linked with potential exits for some time now, but another player in a relatively precarious position is forward Danny Welbeck.
The ex-Manchester United man is out of contract this summer, and Albion chief executive Paul Barber is eager for him to stick around.
"He did a fantastic job for us," said Barber. "Anyone who doubted that Danny [Welbeck] was still capable of playing at this level have had their questions answered by the performances that he gave us.
"Obviously we would love Danny back next season.
"The plus side from what we saw is that he did a great job for us, the downside of what we saw is that makes him attractive to other clubs as well.
"Therefore we go into a position where we would love Danny to be with us next year but we also know that he is even more desirable because of the opportunity he took with us and did a good job with us.
"So we are certainly talking to Danny and we will see where we get to over the next few weeks."
