Brighton transfer news: Albion plot summer raid for left-back, Liverpool lead race for Seagulls ace

The Seagulls had to settle for a 16th-placed finish in the Premier League, but there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their future after a campaign of promising displays.

One of the standout performers from the past 12 months has undoubtedly been Yves Bissouma, and the Malian midfielder has been linked with a number of high profile moves accordingly.

But manager Graham Potter has been worryingly vague about where the 24-year-old will be playing his football next season, and did little to quell rumours during his post-match press conference at the Emirates on Sunday. When asked about Bissouma, he said: "He's contracted with us and as far as I know, he's going to report to pre-season like anyone else but it's football.

"In the summer, we have to make some big decisions and improve the football club."

Potter also said he was impressed that Bissouma, like his team-mates, kept going until the final whistle after a 'tough week and a tough season'.

He said: "He kept going. I think they all did. You can't criticise them for that.

"Sometimes you have to be honest and say we weren't quite at our level but it was not for the want of trying.

"Maybe today was a step too far for us against a good team with good attacking players."

With the season now at an end, we’ve gathered the rest of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

