Brighton transfer news: Albion prepare £6m swoop for international striker, Seagulls to battle Southampton for defender
Brighton will probably feel that they should have finished higher than they actually did in the Premier League this season.
When the beans were counted, the Seagulls were 16th, yet based on their xG, they could have finished as high as fifth.
It’s a massive disparity, and one that has left talkSPORT pundit baffled by the continuous rumours linking manager Graham Potter with a move to one of the bigger clubs in the Premier League, like Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking on the station earlier in the week, the former England cricketer said: “Graham Potter, I like him. I like his style of football and what he’s trying to do at Brighton.
"But this is a manager who gets linked to some of the top jobs.
"When I look around, Chris Hughton, whether you liked his style of football or not, he finished 15th and 17th, 41 points and 39. Potter has been there now two years and they’ve finished on 43 points in 15th and 41 points in 16th. When are Brighton going to move on and improve?
"They’ve spent quite a bit of money as well. They’re paying big wages to a couple of free agents they got. When are we expecting them to move up a level?
"Potter keeps finishing down there and he keeps getting praised and linked to all these big jobs – whether it be Arsenal or Tottenham.”
For what it’s worth, Potter himself has seemingly played down rumours linking him with a move to north London.
