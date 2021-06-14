Brighton transfer news: Albion star set for surprise loan move, defender exits and Yves Bissouma claim

Teddy Jenks, Albion’s under-23 captain is set to join Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on a season-long loan.

Jenks, 19, impressed last season for the under-23s as he scored eight goals and claimed two assists

Jenks is highly regarded by the management at Brighton and made his first-team debut last September from the bench during their Carabao Cup third round win at Preston.

Brighton FC

The midfielder also made Graham Potter’s matchday squads in the Premier League last January in their defeat at Manchester City and also in their win over Leeds.

It will be the England youth international’s first loan away from Albion and should see him test his talents for Aberdeen in the Scottish top flight.

Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen finished fourth last season and will also compete in the Europa Conference League this campaign.

Defender departs

Ellie Hack has joined Lewes on permanent basis

Defender Ellie Hack has joined Women’s Championship side Lewes after leaving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ellie (right), who has represented England at under-17 level, spent last season with Lewes and decided to make the move permanent.

The former England Schools captain, whoturned 19 last Sunday, made her Albion debut against Manchester City in the Continental Cup in January 2019 and her WSL debut later that month against the same opponents.

Head coach Hope Powell said, “This is a great opportunity for Ellie to play at a good level and push her career forward so we’re really pleased for her.

Yves Bissouma is linked with Arsenal once again

“She has been with us a long time and been developed through our academy and she has always been extremely professional so we wish her all the best for the future.”

Yves Bissouma

Arsenal are said to leading the chase for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the Mail. Bissouma was excellent last season and is being monitored by numerous clubs, including Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.