Brighton are expected to wrap up negotiations with Club Libertad and agree a fee of around £6m for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Indy understands Club Libertad wanted £8m, Albion were offering £4m and it appears they have met somewhere in the middle to strike a £6m deal.

The attacking player has scored 10 goals and bagged five assists in 51 appearances for the Paraguayan outfit and has already represented his country twice at international level.

Honorary club president Horacio Cartes said: “The boy wants to go. For me, for many people, it’s the best league in the world.

“It will be a great honour, still conscious of the fact that he is just starting in the national team.

“He turned 18 the day before yesterday.

“I have no doubt that the nickname Joya fits him well because he is a true jewel.

“Emotionally he is very good. He has parents who accompany him a lot and accompany him well.

“If it’s time to go the Premier League, then he should go. We are talking about details.”

Enciso is tipped as one of South America’s finest young talents and made his debut for Club Libertad at just 15-years-of age.

