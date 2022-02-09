It’s been a good time for the Weir family at Brighton and Hove Albion.

David Weir was named as acting technical director yesterday following the resignation of Dan Ashworth having recently progressed to assistant technical director following a spell as loans manager.

Meanwhile, his son Jensen - a talented young midfielder who joined from Wigan Athletic in July 2020 - is thriving while on loan in League One Cambridge United

Albion midfielder Jensen Weir is enjoying his loan experience at Cambridge United

Weir, 20, has made 24 appearances and scored once in all competitions this season and said the experience at the Abby Stadium has been a huge for his development as a player.

“I like playing men’s football, I like competing for points every week and working hard to be in the team,” Weir said. “I am trying to add goals to my game and develop generally, so it’s been a good experience.

“There’s more on the table, it’s people’s livelihoods at stake if they don’t have a good season. There’s a lot of heart and desire to win every single game, three points is everything in league football.

“Now I’ve had a bit of time to reflect on how I’ve got on so far, I am really enjoying it. I just want to play now.

“If you look at the table, it’s a really strong league. You’ve got big clubs in there who have big backings which can make a big difference.”

The midfielder is learning plenty from the experienced pros and has been impressed with former Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan.

The 39 year-old made more than 300 appearances for Norwich City during 10 seasons in East Anglia and was a key man for the Canaries in the Premier League.

Hoolahan joined Cambridge in 2020 after an injury hit spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets but has found his form and fitness once more at Cambridge. Weir admits he is an ideal player to learn from.

“The team know I am a young player who is there to learn,” said Weir. “In training, Wes Hoolahan is great to watch and he’s definitely still got it. There’s little things like that where you learn about the game, it’s a joy to be around the club and can only make me better.

“I have made loads of improvement. When I arrived at Cambridge, I wasn’t at the level to play every week. But now I am physically used to it I am competing to a higher standard and in the long run that’s the best thing.

“The fans have been really good with me as well. I wouldn’t say I am a fans’ favourite because I am only on loan and I am not a goalscorer, but I definitely get a lot of love from the fans.

“It’s a good feeling to be liked, when you’ve got that good emotion from the supporters going into the game it can make a big difference.

“It’s great picking up three points knowing that not only are your teammates happy with the hard work they’ve put in during the week, but the supporters go home happy.”

