Brighton transfer news: Graham Potter explains surprise Haydon Roberts loan call amid Dan Burn's Newcastle exit

Albion head coach Graham Potter insists Dan Burn's deadline day move to Newcastle made no difference to Haydon Roberts proposed loan move.

Roberts was expected to secure a loan move away from the Amex this month with Championship outfits Cardiff, Swansea and Nottingham Forest all said to be keen.

League One Sheffield Wednesday also expressed an interest in Albion's England youth international who has featured in Potter's Premier League matchday squads this season.

Brighton defender Haydon Roberts was tipped to go out on loan

Roberts, 19, has made three Carabao Cup outings this campaign but has yet to see any top flight action.

Last season he enjoyed a successful loan at League Two Rochdale but he has since struggled to break into Potter's first team and faces stiff competition from the likes of Marc Cucurella, Shane Duffy, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk.

The competition has eased somewhat with the £13m departure of Burn and Potter said Roberts would still have gone on loan this January had the right offer been there.

"No difference," said Potter. "It was always about what the right thing for Haydon was.

"If there had been a loan really good for him then we would have been in a position to consider that, to help him.

"He was at a point where he wanted to play games. But he can still do that with the under-23s and he can still do that playing with us and involved in our squads.

"With Dan away there is a bit more possibility for him to play with us.

"Whilst the plan was to loan, it has to be right for him. There has to be something that fits for both parties and there wasn't.