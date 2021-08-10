Brighton transfer news: Graham Potter reacts as defender agrees Championship loan move

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leo Ostigard has signed a new one-year contract, and will now head out on a season-long loan to Championship outfit Stoke City.

The 21-year-old had an impressive spell in the second-tier last season with Coventry.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Leo has spent pre-season with the first team here and has demonstrated how much his game has developed during his time with Coventry.

“This move to Stoke will hopefully see him play regularly and continue with his progression.

“David Weir and his team will be in close contact with Leo throughout the year, and we wish him well for the season.”

The Norway international joined Albion in 2018 from Molde, having spent time on loan with Viking FK prior to the move.

The centre-back headed out to the German Bundesliga 2 for the 2019/20 season, making a real impression as he made 29 appearances for St Pauli.

Leo Ostigard impressed on loan at Coventry last season