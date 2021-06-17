Brighton transfer news: John Barnes tips Albion star for Liverpool, Arsenal must pay £50m for Ben White, Tariq Lamptey Newcastle claim

Yves Bissouma is a key man in the Brighton midfield

Brighton's Yves Bissouma Ben White and Tariq Lamptey have all been the subject of speculation this week and here's the latest.

John Barnes on Bissouma

Former Liverpool and England winger John Barnes believes Brighton’s Yves Bissouma would be the ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Bissouma, 24, was a key man for Albion and could the man Liverpool target to replace Liverpool should sign to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

“I think Yves Bissouma would be the perfect fit for Liverpool,” said Barnes, speaking to BettingOdds.com. “Bissouma is very strong and he’s very good on the ball.

"He’s more of a defensively minded midfielder, but if you look at the way Liverpool’s front three play, then you don’t necessarily need an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, because if Liverpool had that then Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have the opportunity to score as many goals and it would affect the way they play.

“That’s why I believe that Bissouma would suit Liverpool and that front three perfectly. He would also be a shield in front of the back four and for me.

"He and Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect additions for Liverpool next season," Barnes said.

Ben White to Arsenal

Brighton have rejected a bid of £40m from Arsenal for their England international defender Ben White.

White, 23, impressed in his first season in the Premier League making 36 appearances for Brighton, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Leeds in the Championship.

Arsenal have made the Albion academy graduate a key target this summer and are expected to return with an improved offer.

White is currently on international duty with the England after being called up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad following an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Warren Barton on Tariq Lamptey

Former England and Newcastle right back Warren Baton has urged his old club to sign Brighton's flying wing back Tariq Lamptey.

Lamptey, 20, has been hugely impressive for Brighton in the Premier League following his arrival from Chelsea but his season was cut short by a hamstring injury.

Tottenham are said to be keen on the Albion man as Serge Aurier looks likely to leave the club this summer and has been linked with a return to Paris Saint-Germain.