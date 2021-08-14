Ahead of the big game, pundit Mark Lawrenson has resumed his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, and offered scoreline tips for all the weekend's action - including the Seagulls' clash against the Clarets.

The two sides will be bidding to improve on their 2020/21 campaigns, with both finishing in the bottom half of the table after underwhelming spells.

Turning his attention Brighton' s match, Lawro went with a 2-1 away win for Graham Potter's visiting Seagulls. Justifying his prediction, the ex-Liverpool star wrote: “Burnley's lack of activity in the transfer market is starting to worry me.

“Again, they have not done very much this simmer and only spent money on getting Nathan Collins from Stoke. I don't know what is happening behind the scenes but Clarets boss Sean Dyche can't keep pulling rabbits out of hats to keep them up.

“I am going with Brighton to win this. They don't really need to replace Ben White at the back but I think they will bring in a striker before the end of the window.”

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw a the Turf Moor, in a game that Lewis Dunk give Brighton a first-half lead, before Johann Gudmundsson ensured his side shared the points by netting after the interval.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

Burnley have set their sights on Sheffield United full-back George Baldock after Celtic failed with a loan bid for the defender. (Daily Mail)

West Ham are keen to sign Wolves ace Owen Otasowie this summer. (Voetbalkrant)

Lewis O'Brien has told current club Huddersfield Town he wants to quit and join Leeds United. The Whites have bid for the midfielder and held talks with the Terriers but have failed to secure an agreement. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are not willing to pay £20million up front to sign Rangers star Ryan Kent, but could aim for an "incentivised" deal to sign him. (The Athletic)