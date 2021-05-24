Brighton transfer news: PL club 'confident' of Albion raid, New deal in pipeline for Seagulls star

The Seagulls struggled to get going against the Gunners, and were subsequently sunk by two Nicolas Pepe goals as they stumbled into a 16th-placed finish.

Albion’s tally of 41 points is the same as the amount they picked up in 2019/20, but manager Graham Potter believes that there have been definite signs of improvement. Speaking after the game, he said: “We finished with the same points as last season but I think our performances have improved and I believe we have taken a step forward, which is important. I’m proud that we have stayed in the Premier League.

“It’s hard to keep improving in the Premier League but that’s what we will try to do.

“The points total is always the most important thing though and we’re a little disappointed we didn’t get more, so we have to reflect during the summer and come back and try to do better.

“I thought we had some opportunities. I remember a couple of one v ones in the first half and a chance for Aaron Connolly in the second half, but overall the better side won.

“We didn’t do enough to win against an opponent who played well. We’re disappointed but we kept going.

“It wasn’t terrible but we didn’t do enough to win and you have to play well to come to places like this and get three points.”

With the season now at an end

