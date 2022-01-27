Brighton transfer news: Seagulls chase for £8m ex-Barcelona striker, Norwich set to battle Watford for Aston Villa man

The result saw the Seagulls head into the winter break sitting ninth in the league table, and a comfortable mid-table finish could well be on the cards for Graham Potter's side after a strong first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking after the draw with the Foxes, Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg, who was standing in for Potter, said: “It is another comeback. The second half was more a reflection of what we are trying to do. It comes from the daily work, every day is where you need to do your best.

“As a group we keep working hard, working for each other and never give up. You know if you stay in the game you have a chance, we got a point and are happy to take it.

“Leicester are a good side and we survived a couple of moments in the first half but we were honest enough and knew we could do better. We conceded straight away (after half-time) but it was good to see the reaction. If the game kept playing we would push for a second goal.

“Graham had a direct feed from the game, he was always in touch with a couple of the coaches. Anything Graham wanted to change I had that information in 10 seconds.”

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Premier League, as the January transfer window speculation amid the winter break continues:

