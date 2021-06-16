Brighton transfer news: Seagulls could scoop £50m transfer boost, West Ham eye £20m-rated Bundesliga ace

The Seagulls have been linked with a host of players already this summer, and a striker looks to be their key priority, as they look to add some desperately needed goals to their game after impressing with some dazzling build-up play last season.

Meanwhile, Brighton youngster Teddy Jenks has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, as he looks to continue his development following another strong season with the Seagulls' U23 side.

Discussing the decision to send the 19-year-old out on loan, Brighton's technical director Dan Ashworth said: “This is a great opportunity for Teddy to take the next step in his development.

“This is the opportunity he needs to play regular first-team football. The Scottish Premiership is probably the strongest it has been for years next season with big clubs like Hearts and Dundee promoted.

“Aberdeen are also in the new Europa Conference League and I’m sure Teddy will relish the challenge of playing regular first-team football.

“We wish him every success and of course we’ll be monitoring his progress carefully during the season.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

