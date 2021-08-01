Brighton transfer news: Seagulls handed boost in pursuit of £35m-rated international, Spurs close in on big-money £43m star
Brighton & Hove Albion picked up a morale-boosting pre-season win yesterday afternoon, with a 3-1 win over Championship side Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Aaron Connolly gave his the side, before new signing Enock Mwepu doubled it on the 45-minute mark. The hosts pulled a goal back through Harry Cornick just before the break, but Percy Tau's stunning second-half goal ensured the Seagulls cruised to victory.
Meanwhile, Brighton boss Graham Potter has been discussing how the club will fill the void left by Ben White, who joined Arsenal for £50m last week. Potter said: “I think we have got enough competition in that area. We have got enough good players.
“We can be flexible with how we set up. You can’t replace a £50 million player, you have to look to be creative with solutions within the squad. But we are in a good place now.
“We wish Ben well, he has been fantastic. His journey from the academy to Newport County, to Peterborough, to Leeds United is fantastic for him. To then get a move to Arsenal is a great achievement for him and the club.
“It is a proud moment for everyone connected with the club and I am really pleased for Ben. The fee gives us a fantastic opportunity to develop the club and progress the team.”Brighton have been linked with a host of potential replacements, and are currently the favourites to sign centre-back Nat Phillips from Liverpool, who is expected to leave Anfield now their defender injury crisis is over.We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…