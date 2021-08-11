Brighton transfer news: Seagulls' key transfer target to cost £38m, Arsenal battle Spurs for bargain midfielder

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Clarets, and will look to extend that start with another positive result this time around.

Speaking after their last friendly of the pre-season campaign, a 2-0 loss against La Liga side Getafe, Brighton boss Graham Potter was in an upbeat mood despite the result, and said: “It was a good, tough game against a team that were really well organised and made it tough for us. It's what you want from the last match before the season.

“First half was not quite as good as we like to be. That's a credit to them. They had a good shape. Second half we played better. We were more threatening for sustained periods of the game.

“We have things to do and things to work on. We can analyse everything and prepare for Burnley. We'll try to use the players we have.

He continued: “Last year, because we had Ben (White), Lewis (Dunk) and Adam (Webster), it made sense to play a back three because of the strength of those players.

“Obviously we lost Ben but we have other options. We got 80 minutes from Lewis and Adam so that was really positive. As always we'll try to use the players we have to be the most effective.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below...

1. Hammers look to win race for Braithwaite West Ham are progressing with their attempts to sign Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, according to Spanish reports. However, Spurs could yet move for the Denmark international, if Harry Kane eventually leaves the club this month. (Sport Witness) Photo: PAU BARRENA Buy photo

2. Saints snap up Broja Southampton have confirmed the signing of Chelsea starlet Armando Broja on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old impressed during a temporary spell with Vitesse last season, and also picked up his first senior caps for Albania. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

3. Stones signs new deal Manchester City have confirmed that defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal to extend his stay with the Citizens until 2026. The 27-year-old played a key role in his side's Premier League winning campaign last season, and helped England reach the final of Euro 2020. (Club website) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Foxes favourites to sign Cahill Leicester City have been named the surprise favourites to sign free agent defender Gary Cahill, ahead of Bournemouth and Rangers. The Foxes are in need of cover at the back, after defender Wesley Fofana broke his leg in a pre-season friendly. (SkyBet) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Buy photo