Brighton transfer news: Seagulls' key transfer target to cost £38m, Arsenal battle Spurs for bargain midfielder

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four matches against the Clarets, and will look to extend that start with another positive result this time around.
Speaking after their last friendly of the pre-season campaign, a 2-0 loss against La Liga side Getafe, Brighton boss Graham Potter was in an upbeat mood despite the result, and said: “It was a good, tough game against a team that were really well organised and made it tough for us. It's what you want from the last match before the season.
“First half was not quite as good as we like to be. That's a credit to them. They had a good shape. Second half we played better. We were more threatening for sustained periods of the game.
“We have things to do and things to work on. We can analyse everything and prepare for Burnley. We'll try to use the players we have.
He continued: “Last year, because we had Ben (White), Lewis (Dunk) and Adam (Webster), it made sense to play a back three because of the strength of those players.
“Obviously we lost Ben but we have other options. We got 80 minutes from Lewis and Adam so that was really positive. As always we'll try to use the players we have to be the most effective.”
