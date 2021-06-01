Brighton transfer news: Seagulls reignite interest in South American striker, Albion player decides next club
You would assume that Brighton's priority this summer will be to sign a new striker.
The Seagulls finished 16th in the table, but had one of the highest xG rates in the division, and a prolific hitman could well prove to be the difference between success and another season of indifference.
If they could find somebody even half as successful as Glenn Murray they would be on to a winner.
The 37-year-old announced his retirement from the professional game on Monday, and Albion skipper Lewis Dunk was quick to pay tribute to his former teammate.
He said: “He leaves us as an Albion legend, having become the club’s greatest post-war goalscorer.
“I know I speak for all my team-mates old and new when I say, thank you for those great memories.
“Glenn is welcome back any time, when all the players, staff and supporters will, I know, like to say a big thank you for your commitment, dedication and, of course, all the goals.
"I know all the fans will treat you as one of their own, so please don’t leave it so long as we would all love to see you here back at the Amex.”
Manager Graham Potter added: “Glenn has been outstanding for this football club, a great pro and a pleasure to work with. He has quite rightly earned legend status here for what he has achieved and his professionalism.
“He will always be welcome back at Brighton, whether that’s at the training ground or the Amex.”
