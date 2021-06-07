Brighton transfer news: Seagulls to battle youth international, Aston Villa close in on big-money signing
Brighton & Hove Albion are set for a busy few months, as they look to bring in some quality new signings when the summer transfer window opens later this week.
The Seagulls finished the 2020/21 campaign in 16th placed, and will be eager to bolster their squad with new additions to push on with an improved showing next season.
One player whose future at the club seems uncertain is striker Danny Welbeck, who joined the club on a one-year contract last season.
Discussing the ex-Arsenal man's future, Brighton's chief executive Paul Barber said: “He did a fantastic job for us. Anyone who doubted that Danny [Welbeck] was still capable of playing at this level have had their questions answered by the performances that he gave us.
“Obviously we would love Danny back next season. The plus side from what we saw is that he did a great job for us, the downside of what we saw is that makes him attractive to other clubs as well.
“Therefore we go into a position where we would love Danny to be with us next year but we also know that he is even more desirable because of the opportunity he took with us and did a good job with us.
“So we are certainly talking to Danny and we will see where we get to over the next few weeks.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: