Brighton transfer news: Seagulls urged to consider £25m-rated goal-machine, shock new Spurs job favourite

The Seagulls finished the season down in 16th place, and their inability to finish off their chances suggests they'll be looking to land a lethal striker before the 2021/22 gets underway.

Elsewhere, Brighton defender Ben White was named in England's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020, and could sneak into the final 26 should Harry Maguire's injury rule him out of the tournament.

Discussing his decision to pick White over Lewis Dunk, England boss Gareth Southgate claimed: “Ben is younger so there's an investment there for the future. We've tracked him since he was on loan at Leeds.

“We've seen him play in midfield, he's comfortable on the ball and has pace. It's still early for centre-backs of his age, and Ben Godfrey, they tend to mature later. We think it's a good opportunity for them to come and work with us.

“They (White and Godfrey) are both exciting young defenders, there are others we have been looking at that we really like.

“These two are flexible, they play in different roles, this is a great opportunity for them to work with the team. There is no way of knowing how long they will be with us at this stage but it should be a fantastic experience for them.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Brighton & Hove Albion and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

